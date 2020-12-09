Illinois Weekend Digest

AP-Illinois stories for the weekend of Dec. 12-13. May be updated. Members using Exchange stories should retain the bylines and newspaper credit lines. If you have questions, please contact the AP-Illinois desk in Chicago at 312-781-0500 or chifax@ap.org

JOLIET, Ill. — U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski has represented the 3rd District in Congress since 2005. Lipinski, D-Western Springs, lost his bid for re-election last March after losing to Marie Newman in the Democratic primary. As the congressman prepares to leave office, he spoke about his thoughts on the country’s polarization and the future of the Democratic party. Lipinski took over the seat from his father and was first elected in 2004. He previously worked as a college instructor and has a doctorate in political science. By Alex Ortiz. The (Joliet) Herald-News. UPCOMING: 560 words, photo. https://bit.ly/3mV3DGQ

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — For Harry Parker, owning a restaurant isn’t just about making good quality food for customers. He also wants to give back to the community, especially those that are underserved. Parker, the owner of Gulf Shores Restaurant and Grill, remembers hearing gunshots while serving customers in Ferguson, Missouri. He has given free meals to veterans and is planning to give some to teachers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Parker wants everyone to experience that affable nature of Southern hospitality, which is fitting, because the South is where he calls home. By Deasia Paige. Belleville News-Democrat. UPCOMING: 1,200 words, photos. https://bit.ly/3oylNhS