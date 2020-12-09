Kentucky reports 3,481 new confirmed coronavirus cases

Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday that Kentucky's steadily declining test positivity rate is a sign that an exponential rise of new coronavirus cases in the state is slowing and urged residents to continue to follow guidelines meant to stop more infections.

“You have to slow down the train before you stop it, and you have to stop it before you turn it around," Behsear said in a press release.

The state’s test positivity rate is 9.23%, down slightly from Tuesday. The positivity rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus, according to the World Health Organization. If the rate is less than 5% for two weeks and testing is widespread, the virus is considered under control.

Kentucky on Wednesday reported 3,481 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 16 new virus-related deaths. The number of people hospitalized with the virus has risen 1,792, an increase of 32 cases from Tuesday.

All but three of Kentucky’s 120 counties are reported to be in the red zone — the most serious category for COVID-19 incidence rates. People in those counties are asked to follow stricter guidelines to contain the virus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

