Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National Politics

Alabama man convicted of delivering drugs in government car

The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

An Alabama county government worker has been found guilty in federal court of delivering nearly 2 pounds (1 kilogram) of methamphetamine using his work truck, according to prosecutors.

Anthony Lamon Frazier, 38, was convicted of possession with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, according to a statement Wednesday from U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mikey French.

Frazier, a Talladega County worker, was accused of delivering the drugs to an individual using his county work truck, the statement said. Evidence presented at trial showed that a K-9 had detected the drugs, according to prosecutors.

Authorities did not say what Frazier's role was for Talladega County or when the delivery allegedly happened.

He faces up to life in prison at an upcoming sentencing, according to the statement.

TX Politics newsletter

Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case with the Talladega County Drug Task Force.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

National Politics

Supreme Court again asked to block Biden win in Pennsylvania

December 03, 2020 6:24 PM

National

Alison Lurie, prize winning novelist, dead at 94

December 03, 2020 6:10 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service