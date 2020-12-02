Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National Politics

Hattiesburg police chief announces retirement

The Associated Press

HATTIESBURG, Miss.

Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker is retiring after nearly 40 years in law enforcement.

The Hattiesburg American reported that Parker will be retiring at the end of the year.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as Hattiesburg’s chief of police,” Parker said in a news release.

“I am grateful to the citizens of this community and for the ability to serve under two great men — Mayor Johnny DuPree and Mayor Toby Barker. I have a lot of respect for both of them, and I am grateful for having an opportunity to serve a city I love.”

When Parker became chief in 2015 the department was in turmoil, the newspaper reported. Officers were still reeling from the deaths of two of their own — Benjamin J. Deen and Liquori Tate were shot to death during a traffic stop just a few weeks before Parker took the helm.

TX Politics newsletter

Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Staffing was also low at that time, the newspaper reported.

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

National Politics

Hall wins runoff to briefly fill seat of late Rep John Lewis

December 02, 2020 12:19 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service