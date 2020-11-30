Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National Politics

Third Georgia congressman tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

File-This Jan. 9, 2006, file photo shows Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton, Chairman of the House Committee on Governmental Affairs listens as the committee took up discussion on SB:84, the Voter ID bill, in Atlanta. Scott has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the third Georgia congressman to contract the virus. Scott's chief of staff Jason Lawrence confirmed the positive test results in a statement on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, and said the Republican is “following guidance from the House Attending Physician as well as his personal physician.”
File-This Jan. 9, 2006, file photo shows Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton, Chairman of the House Committee on Governmental Affairs listens as the committee took up discussion on SB:84, the Voter ID bill, in Atlanta. Scott has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the third Georgia congressman to contract the virus. Scott's chief of staff Jason Lawrence confirmed the positive test results in a statement on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, and said the Republican is “following guidance from the House Attending Physician as well as his personal physician.” Ric Feld AP
ATLANTA

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the third Georgia congressman to contract the virus.

Scott's chief of staff Jason Lawrence confirmed the positive test result in a statement on Monday and said the Republican is “following guidance from the House Attending Physician as well as his personal physician.”

Scott represents Georgia's 8th District, which stretches through the interior of south Georgia. The statement from Lawrence did not say if Scott was experiencing symptoms.

All three Georgia congressman who've tested positive for the virus have been Republicans.

Rep. Rick Allen announced last week that he had tested positive for the virus.

TX Politics newsletter

Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Rep. Drew Ferguson tested positive in October after experiencing mild symptoms. He had appeared at an indoor rally with Gov. Brian Kemp days before the November election, sending the Republican governor into quarantine. Kemp never tested positive.

U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler had isolated after she got a positive COVID-19 test earlier this month, but later received two negative tests and quickly returned to public campaigning ahead of her Jan. 5 runoff against Democrat Raphael Warnock.

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

National Politics

Man gets prison time for false bomb threats made to schools

November 30, 2020 7:12 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service