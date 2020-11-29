Georgia gives $1M in credits for affordable housing in Rome

The state of Georgia has awarded nearly $1 million in tax credits to help build 80 mixed-income apartments in Rome.

The Rome News-Tribune reports the $17 million project is a partnership between North Carolina-based developer Laurel Street and the South Rome Alliance.

Construction is expected to begin next summer and finish by early 2023. The alliance and Laurel Street have previously built 84 housing units in south Rome.

Lee Cochran, senior vice president for development at Laurel Street, said the new South Meadows development will include 80 new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that will range in rent from $250 per month to $1,000 per month.

The units will be scattered over 16 two-story buildings.

As it announced the new project, the South Rome Alliance announced its new name, changing from the South Rome Redevelopment Corp. Besides its work with Laurel Street, the alliance has worked with the city of Rome to build nine new single-family homes in the neighborhood and is building four more.

The South Rome Early Learning Center at Anna K. Davie Elementary School is also a partnership of the Alliance, Berry College and Rome City Schools.