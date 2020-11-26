Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Utah State, SD State meet in Sioux Falls

The Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

South Dakota State (0-1) vs. Utah State (0-1)

, Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State is ready to face Utah State in a postseason game at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Utah State lost 85-69 to VCU in its most recent game, while South Dakota State fell 79-71 against West Virginia in its last outing.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. South Dakota State went 7-6 against teams outside its conference, while Utah State went 9-2 in such games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

