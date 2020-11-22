Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National Politics

North Alabama begins season against Oakwood

The Associated Press

FLORENCE, Ala.

Oakwood vs. North Alabama (0-0)

Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Alabama Lions will be taking on the Ambassadors of Division III Oakwood. North Alabama went 13-17 last year and finished fifth in the Atlantic Sun.

DID YOU KNOW: North Alabama went 3-8 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Lions put up 65.9 points per contest in those 11 games.

___

TX Politics newsletter

Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

National Politics

Analysis: Politics infuse Mississippi governor’s budget plan

November 22, 2020 4:00 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service