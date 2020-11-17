Man found on roof, killed after standoff with Alabama police

A man who was found on the roof of an Alabama restaurant is dead after being shot by police during a standoff early Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers received a call about a person on the roof of Ted's Bar-B-Q with a gun around 10 p.m. Monday, said Lt. Tony McElyea, a spokesman for the Huntsville Police Department. Officers arrived and after several hours of negotiation the gunman agreed to come down a ladder, he said.

“We believed that he was going to be giving up,” McElyea said.

But the man ran once on the ground before turning and pointing a gun at officers, McElyea said. Police shot and killed the man, who was pronounced dead at Huntsville Hospital.

No names were released immediately, and it was unclear why the man was on the roof. Authorities didn't say how many shots were fired.