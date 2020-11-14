Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National Politics

New judge for Montgomery’s municipal court

The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

A municipal court vacancy in Alabama's capital has been filled.

Samarria Munnerlyn Dunson was sworn-in Friday to fill the seat in Montgomery, replacing Virgil Ford, WSFA-TV reported.

Court Administrator Ken Nixon said Dunson is the fourth judge on the court and will serve a two-year term that is considered part-time. Nixon said the city may pursue having a second full-time judge in the future, but that it’s currently unnecessary due to the pandemic and limited dockets.

Dunson’s first docket is set for Thursday.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

National Politics

Off-duty sheriff’s deputy injured in shooting in Durham

November 14, 2020 12:05 PM

National Politics

Lawmakers want Arizona picked for Space Command headquarters

November 14, 2020 11:27 AM

National Politics

Police: 5-year-old girl hurt in Missouri rolling gun battle

November 14, 2020 11:27 AM

National Politics

Suburban Philadelphia voters surge with verve to oust Trump

November 14, 2020 11:14 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service