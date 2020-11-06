National Politics
North Texas lawyer recorded debunked video purportedly showing Detroit election fraud
Granbury attorney Kellye SoRelle is at the center of a debunked election conspiracy after video she recorded was published by a conservative website in Leander called texasscorecard.com.
The video shows a man rolling a red four-wheeled wagon containing a box into the Detroit convention center where ballots were being counted early Wednesday morning.
The video was quickly circulated as potential evidence of something nefarious. Eric Trump, the son of President Trump, posted the story and video on Twitter with the message: “WATCH: Suitcases and Coolers Rolled Into Detroit Voting Center at 4 AM, Brought Into Secure Counting Area.”
Turns out, the wagon was being used to haul television equipment for Detroit’s ABC affiliate WXYZ, which had a team on the scene covering the election.
“The ‘ballot thief’ was my photographer,” WXYZ investigative reporter Ross Jones said in a series of tweets discounting the conspiracy. “He was bringing down equipment for our 12-hour shift.”
SoRelle, who is a member of “Lawyers for Trump,” was acting as a poll watcher. Her Twitter account is private. He bio says she’s a “mom, attorney, student of life, patriot.” She’s listed as family law attorney. She was a candidate in the Republican primary for Texas House District 60.
She did not respond to an interview request.
