AP VoteCast: Georgia voters sour on state of nation

Voters in Georgia made their pick for president while holding negative views about the country’s direction, according to an expansive AP survey of the American electorate.

AP VoteCast found that almost two-fifths of Georgia voters said the U.S. is on the right track and three-fifths of voters said it is headed in the wrong direction.

No Republican presidential candidate has lost the Peach state’s 16 electoral votes since George H.W. Bush in 1992. President Donald Trump won the state by five points in 2016.

Democrats believe they can flip the state for Joe Biden if Black voters show up in force.

Here’s a snapshot of who voted and what matters to them, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of about 127,000 voters and nonvoters -- including 3,283 voters and 920 nonvoters in Georgia -- conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

TRUMP VS BIDEN

In the race for president, Biden had an advantage over Trump among voters under 45 but older voters were split.

Black voters were more likely to back Biden over Trump but white voters were more likely to favor Trump.

Justin Windom, a 29-year-old Black man from Atlanta, was unsure if he was going to vote until last night but he decided to get up at the crack of dawn and cast his ballot for the “lesser of two evils” — Joe Biden.

“These next four years are going to make or break how far we go as a country,” Windom said.

College-educated voters were more likely to back Biden over Trump while Biden was about even with Trump among voters without a college degree.

Both voters in cities and suburban voters were more likely to prefer Biden while voters in small towns and rural areas were more likely to back Trump.

FACING THE PANDEMIC

In Georgia, which has suffered nearly 8,000 deaths from the coronavirus, about one-fifth of voters said the virus in the U.S. is completely or mostly under control, and about 3 in 10 said it’s somewhat under control. About half of voters think the coronavirus is not at all under control in this country.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp was among the earliest to allow businesses to reopen and has eschewed a statewide mask mandate, including during the summer, when Georgia recorded the highest per-capita number of new infections nationwide. While Trump had been stressing the importance of reopening states sooner rather than later to get the U.S. economy back on track, he criticized Kemp in April for moving too fast.

In the Atlanta suburb of Johns Creek, Biden voter Katie Hunt Arabis said the coronavirus is her “No. 1 concern.”

The pandemic “is the biggest issue we have right now because it affects everything – it affects economics, our children’s education, it affects the small company I work for. It’s affecting every aspect of our lives,” she said.

ON THE ISSUES

The coronavirus pandemic was top of mind for many voters in Georgia. About two-fifths said it is the most important issue facing the country today.

Voters also considered the economy a major issue, with about a quarter saying it ranked at the top.

About one in 10 named racism and nearly the same number named health care, while 4% named law enforcement.

NATIONAL ECONOMY

Voters were more negative than positive in their assessments of the nation’s economy. Overall, about two-fifths described economic conditions in the U.S. as excellent or good, and more than half called them not so good or poor.

Georgia’s economic recovery from the pandemic sputtered in September, with the unemployment rate raising and employers adding few jobs. The jobless rate rose to 6.4%, up from 5.7% in August.

In Powder Springs, Georgia, Trump voter Mary Chappell said the economy is a key reason she voted for the president.

“I believe everything else follows if you have a good economic country, and Trump has done that for us,” said Chappell, 66, a retired surgical coordinator. “If everybody is secure in their economics and their jobs, then everything else will follow.”

AP VoteCast is a survey of the American electorate conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for Fox News, NPR, PBS NewsHour, Univision News, USA Today Network, The Wall Street Journal and The Associated Press. The survey of 3,283 voters in Georgia was conducted for eight days, concluding as polls closed. Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish. The survey combines a random sample of registered voters drawn from the state voter file and self-identified registered voters selected from nonprobability online panels. The margin of sampling error for voters is estimated to be plus or minus 2.1 percentage points. Find more details about AP VoteCast’s methodology at https://ap.org/votecast.

