The Latest: Newsom thanks poll workers in Oakland

The Latest on the California election (all times local):

5 p.m.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom thanked poll workers and played basketball Tuesday at the Golden State Warriors’ downtown Oakland facility, which is also a polling place this year.

The Democratic governor lost a shooting game to Golden State guard Damion Lee and worked on a passing drill at the team’s former practice facility — now used for youth camps.

Newsom applauded the NBA’s for opening facilities for voting and ballot drop-offs, as well as the stand taken on social issues by some of the game’s biggest stars.

“I think sports has often been on the leading cutting edge of change,” Newsom said. “It’s been a force for good historically, and some of the most extraordinary icons in the social justice movement happen to be athletes.”

7:30 a.m.

California’s election is coming to a close as last-minute voters don face masks to cast their ballots at polling places.

The coronavirus pandemic has transformed Election Day into election month for many places in California.

County election officials mailed ballots to all active registered voters for the first time this year to encourage them to avoid in-person polling places during the pandemic.

There’s little drama at the top of the ticket, where Democrat Joe Biden is expected to easily win the state’s 55 electoral votes.

Voters are also deciding the fate of a dozen ballot measures and some closely contested U.S. House races.