Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National Politics

Ex-town employee indicted in $200K dumpster-related scam

The Associated Press

KERNERSVILLE, N.C.

A solid-waste superintendent for a town in North Carolina was accused by authorities of defrauding the community of at least $200,000.

Thad Leslie Buck, who worked for the town of Kernersville, was indicted Monday on eight counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, Winston-Salem Journal reported. Authorities accused him of using a fake company to defraud the community over 14 years.

The indictments against Buck, 53, of Colfax, allege that he told town officials that Atlantic Container Company LLC would paint the community's dumpsters, but the company never did the work. Atlantic Container is not registered with the North Carolina Secretary of State, the newspaper reported.

Buck became a solid-waste operations supervisor for the town in 2004 and was promoted to superintendent in 2009. He was fired in December for participation in an action that would “seriously disrupt or disturb the normal operation of the department” or cause “disharmony or strife within the department," according to his dismissal letter.

Buck was arrested Oct. 1 on eight counts of obtaining property by false pretenses and was released on a $50,000 unsecured bond.

TX Politics newsletter

Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kernersville's Manager Curtis Swisher, Mayor Dawn Morgan and Mayor Pro Tem Jenny Fulton declined requests for comment from the newspaper.

It was not immediately clear Saturday if Buck has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

National Politics

Monument to Civil Rights leaders restored after car crash

October 31, 2020 11:59 AM

National Politics

4 dozen undelivered ballots found at Florida post office

October 31, 2020 11:45 AM

National Politics

Noose displayed at Missouri poll covered up amid complaints

October 31, 2020 11:41 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service