Illinois woman, 99, has voted every election since 1944

A 99-year-old central Illinois woman has voted in every presidential election since 1944, casting her latest ballot on Friday.

Harriet Harris of Pekin cast an early ballot after driving herself to a community center in Tremont. A few election workers and voters clapped when she was done, according to The (Peoria) Journal Star.

Harris said she studied a sample ballot at home so she was ready to make her choices. Over the years, she has had to make adjustments while voting, including getting used to new technologies.

“The electronic age has passed me by," she said. “I had to ask for help a couple times when I voted.”

This year was the first time the lifelong Republican cast a ballot for a Democratic presidential candidate. She said she doesn’t care for President Donald Trump and opted for Joe Biden.

The election is Nov. 3.