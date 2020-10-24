Michelle Obama, Wynwood group unveil digital voting murals

A Miami arts group has teamed up with former First Lady Michelle Obama to create digital murals across the country to help get out the vote.

Obama’s nonpartisan voting organization When We All Vote and Goldman Global Arts unveiled 13 murals this month at arenas and stadiums throughout the country and in Times Square.

Obama shared a pic of one of the murals on Instagram this week, saying “Art has the power to inspire and express our feelings in ways that words often can’t” and included the work of Chicago South Side artist Kayla Mahaffey.​

Each city's billboard will feature a local artist and a rotating digital display of their work focused on messages of civic engagement and voting history.

Goldman Global Arts is the creative agency behind the popular tourist destination Wynwood Walls in Miami's trendy graffiti-covered Wynwood neighborhood.