New Hampshire council votes to remove turnpike tolls

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu’s advisory board has voted to eliminate tolls on one of the state’s heavily traveled highways.

The Executive Council voted Monday to get rid of the Merrimack tolls at the Everett Turnpike.

The highway links Massachusetts and the New Hampshire cities of Manchester and Concord.

Drivers currently pay 50 cents on the on and off ramps at the exits.

The tolls bring in more than $1 million each year but a transportation commission has decided that it puts Merrimack residents under an unfair burden.

The tollbooths that were built 30 years ago will remain but starting Jan. 1, motorists will be allowed to drive through without paying a toll.