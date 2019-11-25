Ohio offices partner to preserve future of online checkbook

Two state government offices previously were at odds over Ohio’s online checkbook are partnering to keep the website going.

The state treasurer’s office and the Office and Budget and Management recently announced the collaboration. Under previous administrations, the two offices launched separate, competing sites for searching state spending information.

Republicans Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (HYOO’-sted) and Treasurer Robert Sprague said collaboration will mean better service at lower cost and will enhance transparency for the media and public.

Their plan calls for OhioCheckbook.com, which provides government spending data, to continue while folding in revenue information from OBM’s Interactive Budget.

Then-Treasurer Josh Mandel (MAHN’-dehl) launched OhioCheckbook.com in 2014. He accused then-Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) of undermining the site’s future. Both are Republicans.

Kasich said the budget office could provide more thorough information.