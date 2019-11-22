US agency sees little environmental impact from pipeline

Demonstrators against a proposed liquid-natural gas pipeline and export terminal in Oregon sit in in the governor's office in the Oregon State Capitol on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, to demand Democratic Gov. Kate Brown stand against the proposal. They staged a sit-in at her office in the Capitol, but she was not present. The Jordan Cove pipeline is undergoing a permitting process. The pipeline would end at a proposed marine export terminal in Coos Bay, Oregon. Opponents say the pipeline would encourage further use of fossil fuels that leads to global warming and the use of fracking, with the risk of spills along the pipeline and at the terminal. Advocates for the project say it would produce jobs. AP Photo

A federal agency has issued a final environmental impact statement on a controversial proposal to build a liquefied natural gas pipeline and marine terminal in Oregon, and it concluded that there would be no significant impact on the state’s waters, wildlife and minimal risk of a pipeline accident.

The lengthy report by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission was publicized Friday, a day after protesters flooded into the Oregon State Capitol and staged a sit-in at the governor’s office before police arrested 21 of them for trespassing. The protesters, who demanded that Oregon Gov. Kate Brown take a public stand against the pipeline, were jailed overnight and released early Friday.

Brown, a Democrat, refused to oppose the project that the protesters say will encourage further use of fossil fuels that leads to global warming, and risk spoiling the land and ocean with spills.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s final impact statement said it believes the Canadian company behind the Jordan Cove Project, Pembina Pipeline Corporation, will manage risks.

The proposed marine terminal, in Coos Bay, Oregon, would allow export of American liquid natural gas to Asia, and would have a 230-mile (370-kilometer) feeder pipeline from an interstate gas hub in southern Oregon’s Klamath County.

“As a result of our technical review of the preliminary engineering design and our recommended mitigation, we believe that the facility design proposed by Jordan Cove includes acceptable layers of protection or safeguards that would reduce the risk of a potentially hazardous scenario from developing into an event that could impact the off-site public,” the report said.

The federal agency said that before construction, Jordan Cove should file spill containment system drawings showing containment for all hazardous fluids including all liquids handled above their flashpoint.

Over 600 species of terrestrial and aquatic wildlife live in the project area. Constructing and operating the project would temporarily and permanently affect these species, including amphibians, reptiles, birds, fish, and mammals, the impact statement said.

“Displacement, and impacts on other behaviors as well as the loss of habitat would increase the rates of stress, injury, and mortality experienced by wildlife,” the report said. But mitigation projects proposed by the Jordan Cove and required by the Forest Service means the project would not significantly impact wildlife and aquatic resources, it said.

One of those arrested Thursday night was Sandy Lyons, from Days Creek, Oregon. In a statement issued by protest organizer Southern Oregon Rising Tide, she said she has been fighting the proposed pipeline for 15 years and that her family stands to lose their ranch to the pipeline by eminent domain.

“We have tried every possible way to be heard and want somehow to gain the governor’s attention to how wrong this is and the negative ways in which it will permanently scar us and our land,” Lyons said

The project is still undergoing permitting processes by the state. But in August, the Trump Administration in proposed streamlining approval of gas pipelines and other energy projects by limiting states’ certification authorities under the Clean Water Act.