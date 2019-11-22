Rhinelander city administrator is subject of search warrants

Authorities say the Rhinelander city administrator is the subject of two search warrants executed at City Hall as part of an investigation into public records tampering.

The search warrants executed Thursday allege Daniel Guild failed to release public records that had been requested by media and law enforcement. Authorities also allege he altered an email and presented it as an original.

According to the Wausau Daily Herald and WSAW-TV, the search warrants sought emails between Guild and various council members and city employees, as well as copies of disciplinary records involving a former public works director.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.

Guild was named city administrator in September 2018. He has not been charged and did not immediately reply to a request for comment from The Associated Press.