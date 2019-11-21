Hawaii County Council bans herbicide use on public property

The Hawaii County Council has become the first local government in the state to ban the use of herbicides on public property.

West Hawaii Today reported the council passed a bill Wednesday to ban the use of 30 herbicides over four years.

Officials say the ban covers parks and areas alongside roads, bikeways, sidewalks, trails, drainage, and waterways owned or maintained by the county.

Officials say the bill does not apply to private property or to residents who maintain land adjacent to county easements or lease agricultural land from the county.

Supporters say scientific studies show links between herbicides and cancer, decreased cognitive function and behavioral problems in children, as well as damage to marine environments.

Opponents say the county’s bill is too expansive.