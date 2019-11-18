Britain’s Prince Charles meets New Zealand leader, public

Britain's Prince Charles, left, and his wife Camilla, second left, greet members of the public during a walk at Viaduct Harbour in Auckland during their royal visit to New Zealand, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. The visit is part of a week-long tour of the country which also takes in Christchurch and Kaikoura. David Rowland

Prince Charles met with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and later joined wife Camilla to greet people along the Auckland waterfront.

The heir apparent to the British throne and the Duchess of Cornwall were on the third day of a weeklong trip to New Zealand on Tuesday.

Ardern said earlier that she expected to talk with the prince about his interest in helping young people fulfil their potential and about New Zealand’s environmental work, including plans to plant 1 billion trees.

Asked by reporters if she would talk about the future role of the monarchy in New Zealand, Ardern said she’d never discussed that with any members of the royal family.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Queen Elizabeth II remains New Zealand’s constitutional head of state, although these days it’s largely a ceremonial role.