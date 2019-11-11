The Latest: Mexico says it is giving asylum to Evo Morales

A broken portrait of former Bolivia's President Evo Morales is on the floor of his private home in Cochabamba, Bolivia, after hooded opponents broke into the residence on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Morales resigned Sunday under mounting pressure from the military and the public after his re-election victory triggered weeks of fraud allegations and deadly protests. (AP Photo)

The latest on the political crisis in Bolivia (all times local):

5:05 p.m.

The Mexican foreign secretary says Mexico has granted the request for asylum from former Bolivian President Evo Morales.

Marcelo Ebrard had said Sunday that Mexico would give asylum to Morales if he wanted it, and Ebrard announced Monday that Morales had now requested asylum.

Bolivia's first indigenous president resigned Sunday after the military called for him to quit following weeks of protests over a disputed election.

___

4 p.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump says the resignation of Bolivian President Evo Morales is a significant moment for democracy in the Western Hemisphere.

Trump says the United States applauds the Bolivian people for demanding freedom and the Bolivian military for abiding by its oath to protect Bolivia's constitution.

Bolivia's first indigenous president resigned on Sunday after the military called for him to quit, and following weeks of protests since a disputed election.

Trump says Morales' departure preserves democracy and paves the way for the Bolivian people to have their voices heard.

Trump also says the events in Bolivia send a strong signal to Venezuela and Nicaragua "that democracy and the will of the people will always prevail."

He says: "We are now one step closer to a completely democratic, prosperous, and free Western Hemisphere."

___

3:30 p.m.

Bolivian opposition lawmaker Jeanine Añez says she plans to become head of the Senate following the resignation of Evo Morales and other senior leaders.

As head of the Senate, Añez could be next in line for the nation's presidency, given the void in leadership.

Añez said Monday that new presidential elections could soon follow. She spoke after arriving at the legislature in La Paz under heavy guard.

Morales, his vice president and several top officials, including the Senate leader, resigned Sunday. The resignations created a power vacuum in the country.

___

11:35 a.m.

Bolivia's police commander, Gen. Yuri Calderón, has resigned following allegations that police failed to curb unrest after former President Evo Morales resigned.

The police communications office on Monday confirmed Calderón's resignation, the latest departure among high-ranking officials that has left a power vacuum in Bolivia.

Some police had joined anti-government protests before Morales quit on Sunday, retreating to their barracks as unrest broke out in La Paz and elsewhere.

Some dissident police had demanded that Calderón resign.

___

11:15 a.m.

The European Union is calling for calm in Bolivia and says it stands ready to send election observers to monitor any new polls if a request is made.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini says the bloc's foreign ministers weighed Monday whether to send a monitoring team and agreed that "if the conditions are right, we will be ready to work on it."

Mogherini says the EU hopes that credible elections can be held soon "most importantly, avoiding any form of violence from any side, and showing a level of statesmanship that is needed in this moment."

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales resigned on Sunday following weeks of protests and a call from the military for him to quit. His departure left a power vacuum in the country.

—By Lorne Cook in Brussels.

___

10:55 a.m.

Bolivian opposition leader Carlos Mesa says former President Evo Morales was brought down by a popular uprising, not the military.

Mesa's comments on Monday were part of a growing dispute over whether Morales' resignation on Sunday was the result of a military coup.

Mesa says there was no coup and that the military had made a decision not to deploy in the streets because "they didn't want to take lives."

Bolivia's military chief had said on national television that Morales should resign so that order could be restored following a disputed election. Morales did so soon afterward.

___

10:30 a.m.

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales is lashing out at his opponents on social media.

Morales on Monday tweeted that opposition leaders Carlos Mesa and Luis Fernando Camacho had instigated a coup against him.

Opponents "lie and try to blame us for the chaos and violence that they provoked," Morales said.

Bolivia's first indigenous president resigned on Sunday after the military called for him to quit, and following weeks of protests since a disputed election.

The state news agency ABI said Morales announced his resignation from Chapare province, where he began his career as a union leader.

___

10 a.m.

Mexico is describing the ouster of former Bolivian President Evo Morales as a military coup.

Marcelo Ebrard, the Mexican foreign minister, said Monday that the Bolivian military's call for Morales to resign had violated "the constitutional order" in Bolivia.

Ebrard says Mexico still considers Morales to be the legitimate leader of Bolivia and that the Organization of American States should hold an emergency meeting to discuss the crisis there.

The Mexican foreign minister indicated that Morales, who resigned Sunday, would be welcome to seek asylum in Mexico.

"What happened yesterday is a step back for the whole continent," Ebrard said. "We're very worried."

—By Maria Verza in Mexico City

___

9:50 a.m.

Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell says Spain is worried by the power vacuum in Bolivia following the resignation of President Evo Morales.

Morales was pushed by the military and weeks of massive protests after an Oct. 20 national election was marred by allegations of fraud.

"We are worried because we don't know who is going to take on this process and because it was the intervention of the army calling on the president to step down that has created this power vacuum," Borrell told reporters Monday.

Borrell, who takes over as the European Union's diplomacy boss in December, called for elections to be held in the country as soon as possible and for security to be preserved for all Bolivians, including Morales and his aides.

—By Aritz Parra in Madrid.

___

9:30 a.m.

Angry supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales have set up barricades to block roads leading to the country's main airport.

Smoke billowed from some flaming barricades early Monday as tension gripped La Paz and surrounding areas after Morales resigned.

A large mural near the airport in the city of El Alto read: "Evo: the people need you."

Morales resigned on Sunday after nearly 14 years in power. He was forced out by the military and weeks of massive protests over a disputed election that he claimed to have won.

—By Luis Andres Henao in La Paz.