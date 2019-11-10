Maine State Police: 2 killed in Litchfield crash

Maine State Police say two people are dead following a crash in the town of Litchfield.

Police say the collision occurred just before 8 p.m. Saturday when a sport utility vehicle apparently crossed the centerline on Hallowell Road and hit a pickup truck that was traveling in the other direction.

Police say 48-year-old Derek Trudeau and his wife 40-year-old wife Stephanie Trudeau, both of Litchfield, were killed upon impact. The Trudeaus were travelling to pick up their 9-year-old child.

The driver of the other vehicle was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers believe speed and alcohol to be factors in the crash and charges are pending.