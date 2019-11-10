Massachusetts Senate to debate prescription drug price bill

The Massachusetts Senate is set to debate legislation that Democratic leaders say will address the soaring cost of prescription drugs.

This legislation would create a process to help identify drug price thresholds that supporters of the bill say pose a public health risk.

The bill would also immediately address the price of insulin by eliminating deductibles and coinsurance for insulin and capping co-pays at $25 per month. It would also require pharmacists to notify patients if the retail cost of a medication is less than a co-pay or deductible.

The Senate is scheduled to debate the bill this week.

The release of the Senate plan comes just weeks after Republican Gov. Charlie Baker unveiled a health care bill also designed to stem the growth of costly prescription drugs.