In Montana, 11 high hazard dams are in poor condition

An Associated Press investigation finds there are 11 dams in Montana that are in poor condition and whose failure would be likely to kill at least one person downstream.

The Montana dams are among at least 1,680 such structures identified by the AP in 44 states and Puerto Rico.

The 11 high-hazard dams that also have been classified as being in poor condition are scattered across the state.

Most form irrigation reservoirs in rural areas, although one is in a subdivision outside Billings and another was built to contain asbestos mine tailings outside Libby.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Montana Dam Safety Program Supervisor Michele Lemieux says none of the 11 dams is in immediate danger of failing. She says most have various deficiencies resulting from age, such as deteriorated pipes.