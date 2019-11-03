Alaska governor cites Trump as he faces recall campaign

A fight is brewing over whether Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy should be recalled from office.

His critics say he's incompetent and has recklessly tried to slash spending while supporters see a politically motivated attempt to undo the last election.

Dunleavy, a Republican, is drawing parallels between himself and President Donald Trump.

The governor has cast himself as a chief executive trying to implement an agenda of smaller government and resource development while facing attacks from the left.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Claire Pywell, who manages the recall campaign, says it's bipartisan.

A state elections official could decide as early as Monday whether the first serious attempt to recall an Alaska governor since the early 1990s should advance to a second phase of signature-gathering.