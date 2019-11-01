Ohio county commissioner will step down by Dec. 31

An Ohio county commissioner has announced that his 27-year career in public office will come to an end by Dec. 31.

Hamilton County Commissioner Todd Portune said on Sept. 12 that he would not run for re-election because his cancer had returned.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the Democrat announced he would retire by the end of the year during a meeting on Thursday.

Commissioners Denise Driehaus and Stephanie Summerow Dumas thanked Portune for his service during the meeting.

It's not clear who will replace Portune.

Indian Hill Republican Andy Black has announced his candidacy for the open seat.

Former Democratic state representative and vice mayor of Cincinnati Alicia Reece has picked up petitions for a possible run.