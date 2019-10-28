The Latest: Iraqi officials: 2 protesters killed in Baghdad

Iraq security forces fire tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Protests have resumed in Iraq after a wave of anti-government protests earlier this month were violently put down. AP Photo

The Latest on anti-government protests in Iraq (all times local):

3 p.m.

Iraqi officials say two protesters have been killed and at least 105 have been wounded in clashes with security forces in central Baghdad's Tahrir Square.

At least 72 protesters have been killed since nationwide anti-government protests resumed on Friday, after an earlier wave of demonstrations this month saw 149 killed. The protesters are demanding the resignation of the government, which they blame for corruption, economic stagnation and poor services.

Iraqi security and medical officials confirmed the latest casualties on Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

— Qassim Abdul-Zahra in Baghdad

2 p.m.

Thousands of students have joined Iraq's anti-government protests, defying a government order and tear gas from security forces.

The students skipped classes at several universities and secondary schools in Baghdad and across the Shiite south on Monday to take part in the protests. The demonstrations are fueled by anger at corruption, economic stagnation and poor public services.

In Baghdad's Tahrir Square, the epicenter of the protests, demonstrators chanted: "It's a student revolution, no to the government, no to parties!"

Security forces have fired tear gas and stun grenades to keep protesters from crossing a main bridge leading to the Green Zone, home to government offices and embassies.

At least 219 people have been killed in clashes with security forces since the protests began earlier this month.