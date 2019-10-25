Hundreds gather for deputy’s memorial service in Montana

This undated photo released by Gallatin County Sheriff's Office shows deputy Jake Allmendinger. Authorities say the Montana county deputy has been killed in a vehicle accident on an icy mountain road while responding to a report of a stranded vehicle. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports 31-year-old Deputy Allmendinger died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Bozeman. (Gallatin County Sheriff's Office vis AP)

Hundreds of people gathered Friday at a Montana church for the funeral of a Gallatin County sheriff's deputy who was killed after being pinned under his sliding car while trying to reach a stranded motorist on an icy mountain road.

Officers and first responders participated in a procession to Journey Church in Bozeman, where Jake Allmendinger was remembered as a loyal, gentle giant who loved spending time with his family and enjoyed playing softball, basketball and ice hockey.

Allmendinger made the ultimate sacrifice when he was killed Oct. 19 while trying to reach a stranded car off Bridge Canyon Road, Sheriff Brian Gootkin said.

Allmendinger once told his wife, Monica, "they will be there" if he was ever killed in the line of duty, Gootkin said, speaking of his brothers and sisters in law enforcement.

"And we are," Gootkin said.

Allmendinger's father, Ron, thanked the first responders for their support and willingness to risk their lives. He also prayed for Deputy Ryan Jern, who was in the car when Allmendinger died.

"Lord, bless Ryan Jern for his courageous efforts in trying to help Jake and for doing everything that he possibly could to save him," Ron Allmendinger said.

Allmendinger served as a deputy for two years. He was an emergency dispatcher for seven years and a search and rescue dive volunteer for eight years.

He is survived by his wife and their three children, ages 8, 5 and 1.