North Carolina 2020 congressional districts go before court

North Carolina judges are listening to a request to order a new state congressional map for next year's elections even before a trial is held on whether district lines were drawn by Republicans with extreme intent to favor the GOP.

A three-judge panel set a hearing for Thursday to consider the legal motion by Democratic and independent voters who sued to overturn the map. Their lawyers say evidence is overwhelming that partisan gerrymandering occurred when boundaries for 13 U.S. House districts were drawn in 2016.

Republican legislators say ordering a remap would create electoral disorder for races set to begin with candidate filing in December and primaries in March.

The plaintiffs are emboldened by a September ruling from the same three judges ordering changes to dozens of state legislative districts.