Council votes against ‘Eaglexit’ plan to leave Anchorage

One of six community councils representing the Chugiak-Eagle River area wants to disassociate itself from a movement to detach the area from the Municipality of Anchorage.

The Chugiak-Eagle River Star reported Wednesday that the Eklutna Valley Community Council voted 15-1 against continuing as a participant in the "Eaglexit" movement.

Eaglexit evolved earlier this year as a proposal to explore the possibility of forming a new government for Assembly District 2 apart from Anchorage.

The Eklutna Valley council's resolution says it is not convinced Eaglexit organizers in the area northeast of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson can provide the same level of city services for lower taxes.

Officials say the area is sparsely populated but includes Eklutna Lake, which supplies the municipality with most of its water and much of its electricity.