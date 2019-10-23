The Latest: Russians patrol Syrian area under Turkey deal

Syrian government forces deploy near the town of Tal Tamr, north Syria, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Russia and Turkey announced an agreement Tuesday to jointly patrol almost the entire northeastern Syrian border after the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters, cementing the two countries' power in Syria in the wake of President Donald Trump's abrupt withdrawal of U.S. forces. AP Photo

The Latest on the situation in Syria following the Turkish invasion earlier this month into the country's north (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

Russian media reports say Russian military police have started patrols in northern Syria as a Turkish-Russian agreement giving Syrian Kurdish fighters 150 hours to withdraw from almost the entire northeast border region of Syria came into effect.

The Interfax agency carried a statement by Russia's military police saying patrols had begun in the northeast of the city of Manbij. Russian television meanwhile, reported a convoy of Russian troops heading toward the town of Kobane.

Under the deal, Russian and Syrian government forces were to move to ensure that the fighters pull back 30 kilometers, about 20 miles, from the border as of noon on Wednesday.

The deal reached between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin allows Turkey to maintain control over areas it invaded this month in northeastern Syria. Ankara launched the incursion against Syrian Kurdish fighters whom it considers terrorists, claiming they are linked to a Kurdish insurgency within Turkey.

The deal gives the Russian troops and the Syrian army control over the rest of the Syria-Turkey frontier.

11:25 a.m.

Turkey's foreign minister says Turkish forces will "neutralize" any remaining Syrian Kurdish fighter they come across in areas now under Turkish control in northeastern Syria.

Mevlut Cavusoglu made the comments on Wednesday — even after the military signaled it won't resume its offensive, following separate agreements Turkey reached with the U.S. and Russia.

The military said earlier the U.S. had announced Syrian Kurdish fighters completed their pullout from areas Turkey invaded this month as a five-day cease-fire expired.

Cavusoglu told Anadolu Agency: "If there are terrorist remnants, we would clear them."

Cavusoglu said the deal with Russia — which foresees joint Turkish-Russian patrols after the withdrawal of Kurdish forces — would continue until a lasting political solution for Syria is reached. He says the border areas would be locally-administered, mostly by Arabs.

He said Turkey agreed not to conduct joint patrols in the city of Qamishli, because of Russian concerns that such a move could lead to a confrontation between Turkish troops and the Syrian government forces who have long been present in the area.

10:15 a.m.

Turkey's Defense Ministry is signaling it won't resume its offensive in northeast Syria, following agreements reached with the U.S. and Russia.

The ministry said early on Wednesday the U.S. had announced Syrian Kurdish fighters completed their pullout from areas Turkey invaded this month as a five-day cease-fire allowing for the withdrawal expired.

This came after the leaders of Russia and Turkey announced a separate deal for their forces to jointly patrol almost the entire northeastern Syrian border after the Kurdish withdrawal.

Under that deal, Turkey will maintain control over the areas it holds since its incursion. It also lets Russian and Syrian troops control the rest of the border.

The ministry said: "At this stage, there is no further need to conduct a new operation outside the present operation area."