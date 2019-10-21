Tennessee police department opens $1.4M training facility

A local Tennessee police department has opened its new $1.4 million training facility for officers.

The Johnson City Police Department's multiuse facility includes a 60-person classroom, conference room, administrative offices, file room, storage area and small kitchen.

Sgt. Keith Sexton oversees the department's Training Unit. He said in a news release the facility will be used for state-required in-service and specialized training classes, including some for outside agencies. Sexton says it will also be used for hiring assessments, meetings, conferences and professional training programs.

The 5,000-square-foot (465-square-meter) building that opened last week replaces portable classroom buildings, doubling the space previously available. The department said the building is the centerpiece of the Rick Collins Police Training Complex, which was dedicated in 2017. Collins is the late police training officer.