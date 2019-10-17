Nevada seeks to restart lawsuit over US plutonium shipment

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 1994 file photo, a CSX Train with spent nuclear fuel passes through Florence, S.C., on its way to Savannah River Site Weapons Complex near Aiken S.C. Lawyers for Nevada and the Energy Department are accusing each other of contradicting their past arguments as the state seeks to restart a legal challenge to force the government to remove weapons-grade plutonium it secretly shipped to a site near Las Vegas last year. A federal judge in Reno refused earlier this year to issue a temporary injunction banning shipments of the radioactive material to Nevada after the government disclosed in January 2019, it already had trucked one-half metric ton of plutonium there. Jeff Chatlosh

Lawyers for Nevada and the Energy Department are accusing each other of contradicting their own past arguments as the state seeks to restart a legal challenge to force the government to remove weapons-grade plutonium it secretly shipped last year to a site near Las Vegas.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused this summer to consider a request to force removal of the plutonium because Nevada hadn't originally sought such relief.

Nevada has filed in federal court in Reno to add that request to the lawsuit. A federal magistrate in Reno is allowing the state to resume gathering evidence while that motion is pending.

The Energy Department says Nevada's new bid defies its early claims that moving the radioactive material poses a threat to public health and the environment.