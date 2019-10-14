EU moves toward an arms export ban against Turkey

Incoming European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Convention Center in Luxembourg, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Some European Union nations are looking to extend moves against Turkey by getting more nations to ban arms exports to Ankara to protest the offensive in neighboring Syria. AP Photo

European Union nations are venting outrage at Turkey's offensive in northern Syria and are joining France and Germany in banning arms sales to Ankara, a rare move against a NATO ally for many of them.

Many EU foreign ministers were looking beyond a strong statement condemning the military operation that has destabilized the whole region and wanted to make sure their move would carry some sting.

Over the years, Turkey has become increasingly less dependent on European nations for its defense needs and it was unclear what the impact of such a measure would be.

The EU nations also prepared sanctions against Turkish officials and companies involved in controversial gas drillings in the Mediterranean Sea off EU member state Cyprus and said they were ready to activate it at short notice.