NJ governor to lay out plan on lead contamination

Gov. Phil Murphy is set to outline a "comprehensive strategy" on lead contamination in New Jersey.

The Democrat is scheduled to lay out his plan later Thursday.

The announcement comes two months after Newark learned some of the filters it gave residents were not keeping lead out of drinking water. The city has begun replacing all lead service lines connecting homes to water mains, thanks to $120 million in bonds secured by Essex County.

On Monday, Murphy announced more frequent lead testing in schools as well as a requirement for results to published in an online database.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Murphy is unveiling the plan alongside a group called Jersey Water Works, which will release its own set of recommendations on how to address lead in water.