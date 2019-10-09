State police investigating trooper crash after brewery party

Authorities are investigating a car crash involving a Connecticut State Police sergeant who had left a retirement party for a fellow trooper at a brewery.

State police say they're trying to determine if Detective Sgt. John McDonald drank alcohol at the party before the Sept. 25 accident in Southbury that injured a woman and her 19-year-old daughter.

The Republican-American reports more than 20 state troopers attended the party at an Oxford brewery.

Brian Foley, an aide to state public safety Commissioner James Rovella, says a sobriety test was not performed on McDonald at the scene because he needed to be taken to a hospital.

A message was left for McDonald Wednesday.

No charges have been filed.

Officials are also investigating the conduct of other troopers who attended the party.