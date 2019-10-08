Small, 2 others nominated to be next Atlantic City mayor

Acting Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and two others were nominated by the city's Democratic party to be considered to serve as mayor for the next year or so.

Small became acting mayor last week when Frank Gilliam Jr. resigned after acknowledging having taken $87,000 from a youth basketball club he founded. Gilliam's guilty plea to wire fraud could land him a 20-year prison term.

Also nominated Tuesday night were Pamela Thomas-Fields and Gwendolyn Callaway Lewis. Both women told The Press of Atlantic City that they support Small's bid.

The City Council soon must select one of the three to serve as mayor until the November 2020 general election.