North Kingstown residents complain about hemp field odors

Residents of a Rhode Island town say a local hemp farm is negatively affecting their quality of life.

WJAR-TV reports that several North Kingstown residents told the Town Council on Monday that the smell from a 65-acre hemp field at Sodco Turf is unbearable.

They understand the hemp is grown for industrial reasons and is not marijuana, but sometimes the smell is overwhelming.

Neighbor Tommy Vigil says even with the windows closed it sometimes smells like someone is smoking pot in his home.

Dawson Hodgson, who runs the hemp field, says the smell is temporary and he is in compliance with state regulations. He said he wants to be a good neighbor.

Town officials say they are working with the state to see what can be done.