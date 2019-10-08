More N Carolina ‘mini-budget’ bills near final passage

More targeted spending proposals could soon be headed to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's desk as Republican legislators keep pitching portions of their vetoed state budget bill.

The House scheduled final votes on Tuesday for measures that cleared the Senate last week. One funds transportation spending and the other expands rural broadband grants.

The provisions are parts of the vetoed budget that Republicans believe stand a strong chance of bipartisan passage on their own and acceptance by Cooper. Cooper signed all but one of the previous "mini-budget" measures, such as those addressing state employee raises, disaster relief and prison safety.

The Senate budget committee also planned to meet Tuesday to discuss a House bill that would fund a new juvenile justice initiative.