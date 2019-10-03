San Francisco’s district attorney resigns, signals LA move

San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon announced his resignation and said he is moving to Los Angeles to explore a run for top prosecutor there.

Gascon informed his staff Thursday afternoon before submitting a formal letter of resignation to San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

The Los Angeles Times says Gascon previously signaled an interest in returning to Los Angeles, where he once served in the highest ranks of the city’s police department.

He said in January that he would not seek a third term in the Bay Area, and in the following months he held several community meetings in the Los Angeles area to discuss criminal justice topics.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

First appointed in 2011, Gascon’s second term would have finished at the end of the year.