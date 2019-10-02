The Latest: Activist praises Democrat donor criminal charges

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019 file photo, Ed Buck appears in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles. It took more than two years from the first overdose death in political donor Buck's apartment until his arrest this month. A federal grand jury has indicted wealthy California political donor Ed Buck in two overdose deaths at his West Hollywood apartment. The indictment returned Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in U.S. District Court charges Buck with distributing methamphetamine resulting in the deaths of Timothy Dean in January and Gemmel Moore in 2017. Buck is also charged with providing meth to three other men, including at least one who overdosed. A defense lawyer has said Buck denies a role in the deaths. AP Photo

The Latest on a federal indictment charging California political donor Ed Buck in two overdose deaths at his apartment (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

An activist who led efforts to get a wealthy California political donor arrested for drug overdoses at his apartment is praising a federal indictment charging him in two overdose deaths.

Communications strategist Jasmyne Cannick says Wednesday’s indictment against Ed Buck is an “incredible feeling.”

Cannick says it’s been a two-year fight to get justice for the first of two men found dead in Buck’s apartment from methamphetamine overdoses.

The indictment charges Buck with distributing methamphetamine resulting in the deaths of Timothy Dean in January and Gemmel Moore in 2017.

Los Angeles federal prosecutors say Buck preyed on vulnerable gay men and pressured them to let him inject them with drugs as part of a sexual practice.

A defense lawyer has said Buck denies a role in the deaths.

3:25 p.m.

A federal grand jury has indicted wealthy California political donor Ed Buck in two overdose deaths at his West Hollywood apartment.

The indictment returned Wednesday in U.S. District Court charges Buck with distributing methamphetamine resulting in the deaths of Timothy Dean in January and Gemmel Moore in 2017.

Federal prosecutors say Buck preyed on vulnerable gay men and pressured them to let him inject them with drugs as part of a sexual ritual.

Buck is also charged with providing meth to three more men, including one who overdosed.

Family members of the victims had criticized local prosecutors for not charging Buck in the deaths.

Federal prosecutors took over the case after detectives approached a task force investigating overdoses.

A defense lawyer has said Buck denies a role in the deaths.