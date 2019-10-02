National Politics
Police: Virginia man cuts wife, stabs man outside courthouse
A Virginia man has been charged with slicing his wife's arm and stabbing another man outside a courthouse just after he'd been served a restraining order.
The Virginian-Pilot reports a Chesapeake police spokesman says 56-year-old James Franklin Wood is charged with two counts of malicious wounding and one count of violating a protective order with a deadly weapon.
Police say he cut his wife and stabbed a man outside of the Chesapeake courthouse Monday. Spokesman Leo Kosinski says the victims' injuries weren't considered life-threatening. A complaint filed in Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court shows Wood had been served a protective order earlier that day, though it's not clear who he was ordered to stay away from.
The paper says online records show the Woods filed for divorce last year.
