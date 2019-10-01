Los Angeles County bans flavored tobacco products

Los Angeles County has banned flavored tobacco products including e-cigarettes, chewing tobacco and menthol cigarettes.

The county's Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt the ban after protests from business owners and advocates of vaping who say e-cigarettes help people quit smoking. The vote came on a second reading after initial approval last week.

The ordinance takes effect in 30 days. Retailers will then have 180 days to clear their shelves of flavored tobacco and apply for updated licenses required under the new rules.

KNBC-TV reports county lawyers say online sales will not be prohibited and users will not be punished under the ordinance.

Health officials told the board flavored tobacco products are driving the current vaping "epidemic" among young people.

The state says more than a hundred California residents who vape have been hospitalized for lung damage.