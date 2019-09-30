Finnish PM warns time is short for a new Brexit deal

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a visit to North Manchester General Hospital before the Conservative Conference, in Manchester, England, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged calm as tempers flare in the debate over Britain's departure from the European Union, even though tempers are flaring over what he said. A defiant Johnson told the BBC on Sunday that the "best thing for the country and for people's overall psychological health would be to get Brexit done." Andy Stenning

Finland's prime minister says Britain is running out of time to present a new and credible Brexit proposal.

Speaking in Prague on Monday after meeting his Czech counterpart Andrej Babis, Antti Rinne says the best option for Britain's orderly exit from the European Union is the agreement already negotiated between the two sides but which the current British government rejects.

Babis, meanwhile, says "the situation in Britain is unclear and nobody knows what the end of it will be."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to take his country out of the EU by the end of next month, with or without a divorce agreement.

Finland holds the rotating presidency of the 28-nation bloc.