The Latest: Montana governor declares emergency

Connor Cruz, age 5, inspects snow laden sunflowers during a snow storm, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Great Falls, Mont. Strong winds and heavy snow caused power outages and temporary road closures in northwestern Montana as a wintry storm threatened to drop several feet of snow in some areas of the northern Rocky Mountains. Rion Sanders

The Latest on the snowstorm in the northern Rocky Mountains (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock declared an emergency Sunday for areas hit by an early-season snowstorm.

The storm was bringing heavy, wet snow and high winds that closed roads, downed trees and caused scattered power outages.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Bullock's declaration allows the state to mobilize resources to help affected areas.

Winter storm warnings were posted for parts of western Montana, northern Idaho and northeast Washington. Snow also was forecast for areas in Wyoming, Utah, Oregon, Nevada and California.

The brunt of the storm hit Montana where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow fell Saturday in the mountains and a record 14 inches (35.5 centimeters) fell in Great Falls with snow still falling Sunday.

The storm was expected to wind down late Sunday and early Monday.

___

11:13 a.m.

Areas of the northern Rocky Mountains looked more like mid-winter rather than early fall on Sunday as a snowstorm dumped record amounts of wind-driven snow that caused hazardous travel conditions and scattered power outages.

Winter storm warnings were posted for parts of western Montana, northern Idaho and northeast Washington. Snow also was forecast for areas in Wyoming, Utah, Oregon, Nevada and California.

The brunt of the storm hit Montana where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow fell Saturday in the mountains and a record 14 inches (35.5 centimeters) fell in Great Falls with snow still falling Sunday.

Major interstates and highways remained open, but snow and ice covered many stretches of roadway in western Montana.

The storm was expected to wind down late Sunday and early Monday.