Lincoln mayor announces local efforts to boost gun safety

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office will offer free gun locks as the county and Lincoln take steps to increase local gun safety.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said at a news conference Thursday that she's supporting two ordinances being considered by the City Council. One would require gun owners to report gun thefts within 48 hours and another would require that guns left in vehicles be locked in trunks or lockable containers.

She says the city will use more public service announcements to boost its public education campaign on gun safety.

The mayor also says she'll continue to support a proposed gun law at the state level that would allow police to take firearms from people at high risk of harming themselves or others.