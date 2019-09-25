Chinese official says Hong Kong can handle its protests

People walk photos showing the recent protests with words "The days the Hong Kong people have passed" at a pedestrian overhead bridge in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday, Sept. 24 she doesn't expect a town hall meeting this week to find answers to the months-long pro-democracy protests but hopes it will be a step forward in the "long journey" to reconciliation. AP Photo

A senior Chinese official in Hong Kong has expressed confidence in the local government's ability to restore calm to the protest-wracked city.

The deputy commissioner of the foreign ministry office in Hong Kong, Song Ru'an, acknowledged Wednesday that there have been problems and difficulties in implementing the "one country, two systems" framework under which Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997.

Months of protests with no end in sight have prompted speculation that China might send in troops to end the disturbances. Song said China trusts that the Hong Kong government will be able to calm the situation.

He told foreign media that the Chinese government is reflecting upon both the successes and insufficiencies of "one country, two systems," but that its original mission and principles would remain unchanged.