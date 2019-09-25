Report: Algerian ex-president’s brother, others convicted

News reports in Algeria say that a military court has convicted the brother of the country's longtime former president and two ex-intelligence chiefs to prison for plotting against the state.

Algerian news site TSA cited Miloud Brahimi, a lawyer for one of the spy bosses, as saying Wednesday that six people were convicted overnight in the unprecedented, closed-door trial in the town of Blida.

Among them were Said Bouteflika, brother and special counsellor of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, Gen. Athmane Tartag, and Gen. Mohamed Mediene, known as Toufik — a name that once made Algerians tremble.

They were charged with plotting against the state and undermining the army earlier this year as protests mounted against Bouteflika's presidency. Bouteflika stepped down and Algeria is set to hold new elections in December.